CHINGOLA WIFE SUSPECTED OF KILLING HER OWN HUSBAND DETAINED

A 29-year-old man of Chiwempala in Chingola District on the Copperbelt has been allegedly murdered.

Copperbelt Province Commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba has confirmed the incident to Mafken FM Radio in statement, revealing that the deceased has been identified as Jackson Kaonga.

Mr Mweemba says this incident occurred on Friday August 11, 2023 when the wife to the deceased, Theresa Chanda, 22 , reported that her husband had committed suicide using a string of chitenge material in their one roomed cabin and died.

However, Mr. Mweemba explains that a post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday August, 16, 2023 and preliminary findings from the Pathologist revealed that the deceased died due to head injuries and a blunt object was used to hit him on the forehead.

He has further explained that on Tuesday August, 10 ,2023 around 22: 00 hours, the couple went to sleep and the following day around 04:00 hours, the wife reported to the family members who also reside in the same yard that her husband hanged himself whilst she was sleeping and that she heard an object fall while in deep sleep.

Mr. Mweemba adds that when the wife woke up, the husband laid dead on the floor with a rope on his neck.

The police Chief has since revealed that the wife has been detained in police custody to assist police with investigations and a docket of suspected murder has since been opened.