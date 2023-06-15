CHINGOLA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING HOSPITALISED CHILD BY ADMINISTERING SUBSTANCE, “ANOINTING OIL” GIVEN BY STRANGER

A 28-year-old woman of Chingola District on the Copperbelt has been arrested for murder after she allegedly administered poison to her 2 years 11 months baby who was admitted in hospital.

The Suspect who has been identified as Sara Kabaso aged 28 of Mikloni Compound in Chingola, was reported by Kabwe Mulenga a nurse at Nchanga Hospital where the child was receiving treatment for a fractured leg.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba has confirmed to Mafken FM radio that, the incident was reported to Nchanga Police Station at 23:30 on the 14th of June, 2023, by Kabwe Mulenga a nurse at Nchanga Hospital after discovering that Kabaso had given her daughter a suspicious liquid to drink before she died.

Mr Mweemba explains that, according to Kabaso whose child was admitted on 13th June at Nchanga Hospital, the following day around 10:00 decided to go home after being relieved by her aunt and upon reaching Chingola Town Center main bus station, she discovered that she had lost her transport money.

He says Kabaso therefore, decided to go back to the hospital and on her way, she claims she met a woman of God who called her, prayed for her and gave her a bottle of mojo containing a liquid substance which she was told was anointing oil, and was advised to give to the sick baby when she was alone.

Mr Mweemba says Kabaso narrated that, when she reached the hospital, she made sure she was alone and at about 20:00 she gave the said anointing water to the baby.

He further reveals that, when the nurse on duty was conducting her rounds in the ward, she detected an unusual smell, leading her to query the baby’s mother who then revealed the events that had unfolded.

Despite the nurse’s efforts to resuscitate the infant, she unfortunately, did not survive.

Mr Mweemba says the empty bottle was picked from the bath room where it had been left and was taken to the police station together with the mother of the deceased who has since been detained for murder, while the body of the deceased has been deposited in Nchanga North hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and toxicological examination.

