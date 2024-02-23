CHINSALI HEADMEN ASK M’MEMBE TO COMPLETE SATA’S DEVELOPMENT VISION

By Fox Correspondent

SOME headmen in Itapwa Ward, Chinsali District of Muchinga Province, say development stalled in their area from the time President Michael Sata died.

The headman are now hoping that Socialist Party (SP) leader, Fred M’membe would liberate them from the jaws of poverty by ensuring that development is taken to the region.

Speaking when Dr. M’membe paid a courtesy call, headman Chilinda, complained that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in the area is not adding any value as they just hear about it on radio.

He said activities earmarked for CDF projects in the area only end at promises fearing growing inequality.

Headman Chilinda appealed to Dr. M’membe to expand health infrastructure in the area should he be elected President.

He appealed to Dr. M’membe to increase the number of bags of fertilizer as they are currently sharing one bag in cooperatives.

The Traditional Leader said the area also got funding for a secondary school when late Michael Sata was President but that the project stalled without any accountability.

He said President Sata had pledged to connect the area to electricity but that the vision has collapsed, hoping that Dr. M’membe remembers them in case he gets into State House.

Headman Chilinda further complained that the area has no mobile phone network making it difficult to communicate with the rest of the world.

And Dr. M’membe said headmen in Zambia were suffering because they were not on payroll.

Dr. M’membe said his Government will prioritize the plight of Traditional Leaders by according them their lost dignity.

He said headmen in the past would receive gifts from subjects but that the practice has stopped because of high poverty levels.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Director Media Brian Hapunda.