CHIPATA MAN ON THE RUN AFTER BURNING WIFE WITH PORRIDGE

A 34 year old Chipata man who allegedly burnt his wife with porridge yesterday after a marital dispute is on the run.

The victim aged 30 of Changa village in Chief Mshawa’s area in Chipangali district is currently admitted at Mkanda Clinic.

The fight between the two who were on separation for over 6 months ensued yesterday when the man who decided to re-unite with his wife demanded to check her phone.

Details coming….

BREEZE FM