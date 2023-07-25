CHIPATA NURSE DIES IN FATAL MOTOR BIKE ACCIDENT INVOLVING VOLVO TRUCK

A 26 year old nurse of Kapata Township in Chipata District has died in a fatal another road traffic accident.

The accident happened on Friday around 18:20 hours near the Road Transport and Safety Agency offices along Great East Road.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Limpo Liywalii confirmed in a statement that involved was a motor vehicle namely Volvo truck and trailer which had no damages and was being driven by Elias Tembo aged 41 of Referendum compound in Chipata who was driving from west to east while carrying two passengers who all escaped unhurt.

Also involved was a motorbike which was being ridden in the same direction by Yotam Chirwa aged 24 of District hospital area in Chipata, who sustained suspected fractured right arm and complained of general body pains and is admitted to Chipata central hospital whilst carrying one female passenger Margaret Mbewe who sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Mr. Liywalii explained that the accident happened when the rider who was overtaking on the left side, lost control of the motorbike and fell down, in the process the passenger was run over by the same vehicle he was overtaking.

Magret Mbewe is a Registered Nurse and had just graduated from The Chipata Schools of Nursing.