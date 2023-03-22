CHIPATA RESIDENTS CONDEMN DAVID KAUNDA STADIUM REHABILITATION WORKS

CHIPATA residents have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the quality of works exhibited on the rehabilitation of David Kaunda stadium.

The residents who have taken to Facebook their displeasure, feel the work done does not equate to the allocated funds.

Some posts were made individually while others came as comments on popular local pages including “I Love Chipata City” and “Mpaka Litente”.

Others tagged President Hakainde Hichilema’s Facebook page to attract his attention to the matter.

Some of the posts and comments read “$300,000 was spent to paint DK Stadium,” “Ba FAZ we want answers on DK Stadium, is that the only work USD 300,000 can do? “That is daylight robbery,” and “The boss must be investigated,” among others.

However, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has dispelled the claims.

Speaking in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS), FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said the Association did not handle funds for the stadium projects.

Mr. Kamanga disclosed that the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), paid the money directly to the contractors upon certification and also monitored the works together with FAZ.

“We pride ourselves as an Executive on integrity, accountability and transparency,” the FAZ President noted.

He however said any official who could be found wanting would be subjected to lay down processes by both FAZ and FIFA.

“All those officials who may be found wanting on account of not having done what they should have done in respect to these projects, will be subjected to internal processes. So be assured that nothing unpleasant will be ignored,” he said.

IMAGES : Faz