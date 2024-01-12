CHIPATA TO RECEIVE 2,000 BAGS OF ZNS MEALIE MEAL

Chipata is expected to receive about 2,000 bags of the Zambia National Service ZNS breakfast mealie-meal to lessen the shortage of the commodity in the district.

The eagle mealie-meal which will be sold at 230 Kwacha is expected in Chipata today.

District Commissioner Elida Mwanza says a district food task force security team has been formed in order to monitor the process.

She said ZNS has partnered with Rainbow milling plant to produce 2,000 bags of the eagle mealie-meal everyday which will be taken to chain stores such as ShopRite, Spar and Choppies.

Ms. Mwanza added that government has also put in place agents in different areas across the district, so that people can buy the commodity in their respective areas.

She has also warned consumers who will be buying in bulk to avoid re-selling the commodity to neighbouring countries as the law will visit them.

Breeze FM