CHIPATA WOMAN MURDERED BY HUSBAND FOLLOWING MARITAL DISPUTE

A 40 year old woman of Chipata’s Nabvutika Compound has allegedly been murdered by her husband following a marital dispute.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Limpo Liywalii has identified the victim as Maureen Zimba.

Mr. Liywalii told Breeze FM News that the incident occurred between last week Friday and Sunday.

He explained that the victim and her spouse identified as Paul Banda had an argument which led to her being beaten and that a broken bottle was also used during the fight.

Mr. Liywalii disclosed that the deceased sustained a deep cut on her forehead and a swollen stomach before she died.

He revealed that after the incident, the suspect fled but he has now been apprehended.

The Police Commanding Officer has cautioned community members especially couples to resolve their disputes amicably.

He further urged residents to also engage family members or friends to help them come up with a solution as opposed to engaging in fights as it has negative impacts.