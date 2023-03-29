Chipolopolo boys qualify to the AFCON 2023 this was after Comoros island lost 0-2 to Ivory Coast . Congratulations boys

BREAKING: IVORY COAST BEATS COMOROS 2-0 TO LEAVE CHIPOLOPOLO LOOKING FOR A POINT TO QUALIFY TO THE AFRICA CUP!

From my analysis stool courtesy of the evergreen Jeff Bauer Mwape, I would say the Elephants trampling Comoros to leave hosts on 3 points with two matches left to play, is a result cheered massively in Zambia.

The breakdown is SIMPLE:

With 9 points, Zambia now needs only a point to qualify to the senior men Africa Cup of Nations from a possible six.

Comoros have to win both matches and pray Zambia loses both its matches.

If Comoros fail to win against Lesotho AWAY in June, then the last two matches for Zambia will be FORMALITIES.

My advice:

We play pacesetters Ivory Coast, who are on TEN (10) points, June 12, with a view of beating the West Africans to top the group.

That’s a cup final, we must not risk losing and then going to Comoros in a perilous position (assuming Comoros beat Lesotho).

Everything depends on us now. Against Ivory Coast it’s simply a must NOT lose match.

NO relaxing or celebrating yet.

We are in a perfect position but we have not qualified yet.

God Jehovah bless our Zambia.

NO TAKATAKA