Chipolopolo Coach Avram Grant Describes Entire FAZ Management As Inexperienced And Lack Of Exposure

GRANT ALMOST DUMPED CHIPOLOPOLO

The Israeli cited poor organisation as one of the reasons

The team lost 10 training sessions

| ZamFoot | February 5, 2024 |

Avram Grant was on the verge of leaving his job as Chipolopolo coach, the ZamFoot Crew can exclusively reveal.

According to sources from inside Chipolopolo camp, Grant was upset and disappointed with the organisation surrounding pre-AFCON.

“Yes, it’s true he almost resigned. The moment the team reached Saudi Arabia, I think he became fed up with the organisation,” a ZamFoot Crew source said.

The trouble started in Lusaka when the team couldn’t leave for Saudi Arabia on the scheduled day because tickets were yet not ready.

Having missed 2-3 vital training sessions, the team found themselves stuck in Dubai as a Ministry of Sports/FAZ official was left behind [on another plane].

“Fashion Sakala had to come to the team’s rescue and he paid for their accommodation.

Sakala will be refunded by Ministry of Sports.

After about 10 days in Saudi Arabia, the team’s departure for Ivory Coast for about a day.

“At this time, Grant couldn’t believe the lack of professionalism. He was fuming.

“How is it possible that the team can miss 10 training sessions due to poor planning and organisation,” he was overheard telling some of the members of the technical bench.

“And you expect us to beat Congo and Morocco?

The drama didn’t end in Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival in Ivory Coast, the players were spotted in tracksuits like the North Africans.

But they had to don the white match day jerseys as they didn’t have camping kit.

“There was nothing wrong with the tracksuits but the players were shocked that their suits were not ready.

The ZamFoot Crew can exclusively reveal that the camp kit and suits only arrived at the team hotel whilst in Ivory Coast.

“The new jersey also got to arrive two days before first match against DR Congo.

Credit: The ZamFoot Crew