CHIPOLOPOLO COACH AVRAM GRANT NOMINATED FOR MEN’S NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Chipolopolo Boys head coach Avram Grant has received a prestigious nomination for the Men’s National Coach of the Year Award in the 2023 International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) Awards.

Grant, who steered Zambia back to the Africa Cup of Nations after a three-tournament absence, joins a distinguished list of 20 other international coaches vying for the coveted prize. The winner will be announced on January 1, 2024.

The IFFHS, established in 1987, has a long-standing tradition of recognizing outstanding performances in the world of football through annual awards and rankings. This year marks the 36th edition of the awards, celebrating not just individual brilliance but also exceptional leadership on the sidelines.

“Since 1987, the IFFHS organize each year the votes and the statistics to crown the annual winners in all World categories,” the organisation explains. “All our rankings are made for the civil year from January 1 to end December, not the season.”

Interestingly, the IFFHS pioneered the World’s Best Player award in 1988, with legends like Marco van Basten and Lothar Matthäus receiving the title before FIFA took over the initiative in 1991. In 2020, the IFFHS revived the award, alongside a new Young Player of the Year category.

Grant faces stiff competition for the top national coach honor, with renowned figures like Didier Deschamps (France), Gareth Southgate (England), Roberto Martínez (Portugal), Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), and Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay) also in the running.