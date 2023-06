CHIPOLOPOLO FAN COLLAPSES IN THE STADIUM AND LATER DIES DURING ZAMBIA VS IVORY COAST MATCH

On a sad note, Red Arrows and Chipolopolo soccer fan, Miriam Banda has passed away. She collapsed in the stadium on Saturday during the Zambia 🆚 Ivory coast game few minutes before the end of the game. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends 💐.

Credit: ZB