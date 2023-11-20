Chipolopolo get down to business in Marrakech

The Chipolopolo got down to business in the resort city of Marrakech ahead of Tuesday’s 2026 Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier against Niger.

Coach Avram Grant and his technical staff ran the boys through an intense session at the Grand Stade Marrakech Annex 3 Stadium at the crack of dawn.

The lads were at home in their environs with relatively cooler evening temperatures that provided the fire for the session.

Zambia will play Niger tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Grand Stade Marrakech at 21:00 hours CAT (Zambian time).

The Chipolopolo won their opening Group E match against Congo Brazzaville via a resounding 4-2 result.

Niger is using Morocco as its home base as they have no FIFA approved stadium in their country.

The FAZ Media Team shares selected images from the training camp in Marrakech.

Credit: FAZ