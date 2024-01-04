CHIPOLOPOLO PLAYERS ALMOST SLEPT AT THE AIRPORT IN DUBAI LAST NIGHT, BUT THANKS TO FASHION SAKALA WHO HELPED

CHIPOLOPOLO PLAYERS ALMOST SLEPT AT THE AIRPORT IN DUBAI LAST NIGHT, BUT THANKS TO FASHION WHO HELPED

Zambia Men’s National team was stuck in Dubai last night as they were waiting for the next flight.

Chipolopolo players started sleeping on sitting benches at the airport, and when this was happening FAZ did not pay enough attention to the situation.

After all this thing, it took Al Fayha star Fashion Sakala Jnr to help the players. Sakala paid everything for the players, he paid for the hotel and the food for the whole squad with his own money. Sakala used 5,000 dollars from his pocket to help his teammates.

I think Fashion Sakala needs to be credited, he did a very big job for the National Team, and he is a blessed man.

IT is very disappointing and shows disunity to treat players like there children these are humans and have homes too if they have bad performance the blames goes to the players

