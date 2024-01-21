CHIPOLOPOLO SEARCH FOR FIRST WIN IN 12 YEARS AT THE AFCON TOURNAMENT.

The Zambia National Soccer Team return to the pitch at the Africa Cup of Nations this evening when they entertain their Northern Neighbours Tanzania.

Having disappointed in their first encounter which ended 1-1 against DR Congo, the chipolopolo boys will hope to record a convincing win against the TAIFA Stars.

However, the Zambian team should be alert to contain an attacking Tanzanian Side with the likes of Simon Msuva and the evergreen Mbwana Samatta in their ranks.

It is the hope of the Zambian Fans that Lecce winger Lameck Banda will be given a starting berth more especially that he has been Zambia’s best performing player this season accross Europe Top Flight leagues.

Having failed to perform to expectations in the previous game, Chipolopolo forwards Fashion Sakala and Patson Daka will hope to do better in an encounter that proves to be a final before the final for both teams.

A win for Zambia will be their first at the AFCON in 12 years having last won in regulation time in the Semi-Finals of the 2012 AFCON tournament.

The Game Kicks Off at 19:00 hrs Central African Time.

What are your predictions for the match???

Platinum News