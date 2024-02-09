CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI ADMITTED TO MAINA SOKO MILITARY HOSPITAL, IN A CRITICAL CONDITION

Lawyers Mr Kennedy Mambwe, Mr Chama Chola and Mr Kaizala Tembo’s engagement with the Department of Immigration in Zambia by way of a letter dated 31st January, 2024 to have the passport for Dr Kambwili released and the subsequent failure to get a positive feedback, it was agreed with immigration officials in Zimbabwe to facilitate for him to come back to Zambia to sort out the travel arrangements to South Africa for medical treatment.

Dr Kambwili consequently and based on lawyers’ advice surrendered himself to the immigration authorities in Zimbabwe who brought him back to Zambia on 8 February, 2024. The Zambian authorities thereafter facilitated for his travel to Lusaka where he is now admitted at Maina Soko Hospital, abeilt in a critical condition.

The family for Dr Kambwili has since engaged government to evacuate him to South Africa for treatment