Chishimba Kambwili Left The Country Illegally, Govt Has No Hand

CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI LEAVES THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY, GOVERNANMENT HAS NO HAND

Government has dispelled assertions going round that it has confiscated Dr Chishimba Kambwili’s passport and cancelled his evacuation for treatment to South Africa.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu, has disclosed that on 30th January a Zimbabwean National presented a passport at Chirundu border on behalf of Dr Kambwili on account that he was not well.

But the officer insisted that Dr Kambwili came to the counter, and it was at that point that the Zimbabwean National fled, leaving the passport behind and it was later discovered that the Dr crossed into Zimbabwe.

Mr Mwiimbu says by doing so, Dr Kambwili contravened Section 16(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No.18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

And Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo, says these reports are alarming, describing them as political propaganda that may have been his intention that he goes to UK and never comes back.

She has since appealed to Dr Kambwili to come back so that he can receive treatment.

Diamond TV