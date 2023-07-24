” Chisilu chinaona nkondo “- MAXWELL CHONGU

MAX WROTE;

Easterners say and i quote ” Chisilu chinaona nkondo ” end of quote.

UPND risk setting a dangerous trap that will result in a bottomless pit of endless misery through political persecutions for it’s leaders, Members, sympathizers from the business community and anyone in the civil service particularly Law Enforcement Agencies ( ZP, DEC and ACC ) immediately they leave office if they go ahead and form a BOARD for DPP.

BEMBA’S say and i quote ” Amano yafuma muli fwesa yanina muchulu ” end of quote.

It will be politically wise for UPND to allow the DPP above all the JUDICIARY operate independently devoid of political interference to avoid setting precedence that will come and ruthlessly torment it’s members once voted out of power.

I wonder why politicians enjoy making similar mistakes of enacting laws or policy formation that suit them in power and only to come and become a nightmare to them after handing over power.

Don’t say i never warned you.

MAXWELL CHONGU

KING COBRA