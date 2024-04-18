CHITIMUKULU HAPPY TO JOIN HH AT KUOMBOKA

Paramount Chief CHITIMUKULU of the Bemba People says he will be happy to join President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA at the 2024 Kuomboka Traditional ceremony.

The MWINELUBEMBA says the LITUNGA and himself will take advantage of the presence of the Head of State to discuss issues of national importance in private.

In an Interview, the Paramount Chief also stressed that he sees nothing wrong with the presence of President HICHILEMA at the Ceremony because both himself and the head of state will be guests of the Litunga.

And, Paramount Chief CHITIMUKULU has advised ZAMBIANS to ignore social media postings which insinuate division.

The Paramount Chief has since arrived in MONGU , for the Kuomboka Ceremony which will hits its climax on Saturday, 20th April, 2024.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA who is also a Headman in the Southern Province will attend this year’s Kuomboka Traditional ceremony as a citizen.

ZNBC