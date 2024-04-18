CHITIMUKULU HAPPY TO JOIN HH AT KUOMBOKA
Paramount Chief CHITIMUKULU of the Bemba People says he will be happy to join President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA at the 2024 Kuomboka Traditional ceremony.
The MWINELUBEMBA says the LITUNGA and himself will take advantage of the presence of the Head of State to discuss issues of national importance in private.
In an Interview, the Paramount Chief also stressed that he sees nothing wrong with the presence of President HICHILEMA at the Ceremony because both himself and the head of state will be guests of the Litunga.
And, Paramount Chief CHITIMUKULU has advised ZAMBIANS to ignore social media postings which insinuate division.
The Paramount Chief has since arrived in MONGU , for the Kuomboka Ceremony which will hits its climax on Saturday, 20th April, 2024.
President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA who is also a Headman in the Southern Province will attend this year’s Kuomboka Traditional ceremony as a citizen.
ZNBC
Difficult situation ba Mwiine Lubemba..
Let wisdom prevail..You are dealing with an adult with the brain of a baby..you invited the Litunga to the Ukusefya pa Ng’wena ceremony as Guest of Honour last year, there was no big deal..the Litunga invites you to grace the Kuomboka Ceremony, it becomes a big deal.. Western province is his , and his alone.
And knowing him, he will shunt you out as guest of honour.. just like he blocked former President Lungu’s motorcade on way for the same ceremony. He is a confusionist who subsists on Tribal fractures..With Tribal fractures gone he has no message for the voter..or for any Zambian. You want to bring about people to people cultural exchange, and interaction to enhance unity in diversity, away from politics, him wants divisive politics.
But let it be.. He is a confusionist…a Munshebwa…the real Tribalist.