A 29-year-old man of Chandamali Compound is lying in the Choma General Hospital Mortuary after – according to police – falling off a Lusaka bound Rosa bus early Monday morning in unclear circumstances.

Sources within the hospital are telling Byta FM News that the man died before they could get his name.

A statement from the Southern Province Police command, however, identifies the deceased as Misheck Mayamba and says the man fell off the bus before dying on the spot near Sports Club in Choma.

Provincial Acting Police Commanding Officer, Alfred Nawa’s statement does not provide details into the circumstances leading to the man falling off the bus.

But some witness accounts suggest the man opened the door and jumped off the moving vehicle in what is seemingly a suicide mission.

Meanwhile, Nawa tells Byta FM News that Mayamba sustained a cut on the back of his head in the fatal road traffic accident.

He also identifies the driver of the bus as Lazarus Mukalipi, aged31 of Overspill Compound in Choma.

The South police boss says the body is in the hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.