Choma Prophet Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself With A Rope In His House

PROPHET COMMITS SUICIDE

A 52 year old Prophet in Choma’s Chandamali Compound has committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house.

Byta FM’s Omenty Kabombeka reports that the lifeless body of Emmanuel Kezeil Bwalya of Miracles Missions For God Church was found by his neighbors in the early hours of 10th July, 2023.

Chandamali Compound Chairman, Raphael Muchimba, says the relatives of the deceased person have not yet been identified as he was living alone.

Earlier, Southern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police exclusively disclosed to Byta FM’s Womba Kasela that the deceased hanged himself with a pink shoe lace.

Moono Namaloongo has stated that the late was last seen on 8th July, 2023 at about 14:00 hours.

Namaloongo states that Police still do not know the reason behind the act and have since ruled out any foul play after inspecting the corpse.

He says the dead body has since been deposited in the Choma General Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and burial.

(Picture from file)

Byta FM