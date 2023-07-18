CHOMA WOMAN NABBED FOR ALLEGEDLY SWINDLING FARMERS OVER K160, 000

Police in Livingstone have nabbed a woman for allegedly swindling over 20 farmers about K165, 000 in a chicken business scam.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has named the suspect as Sikanwa Choongo, 35, of Kabanana New plots in Choma, in relation to a case of Obtaining Goods by false pretenses.

One of the victims, Sikumbuzile Moyo tells Diamond News that Choongo obtained chickens on credit from different people on the pretext that she was supplying a Lebanese national who makes sausages when in fact not.

Another victim Amos Sinkala narrates that the lady approached her to supply her with 65 Chickens, saying payments would be effected within nine working days but failed to pay back.

Diamond TV