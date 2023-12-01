CHRIS ZUMANI ACQUITTED

ZUMANI ACQUITTED

Lusaka-Friday 1st December 2023

Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda with other officials are at Lusaka Central Correction Facility (Chimbokaila) waiting for the release of former State House Special Assistant for Politics, Christopher Zumani Zimba.

Zimba and three others have been acquitted of terrorism charges.

The four were accused of being behind the gassing incidences in 2020.

Delivering judgment this morning, Lusaka High Court Judge, Koreen Mwenda-Zimba, said the prosecution had failed to adduce evidence to prove that the accused were involved in terrorism activities.