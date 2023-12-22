Christmas message from Zambia Police

As we approach the festive season, the Zambia Police Service extends warm greetings and wishes for a joyous and peaceful Christmas celebration. This season is a time for reflection, gratitude, and shared moments with family and friends.

While we encourage you to embrace the spirit of Christmas, we also want to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of our community.

In light of this, the Zambia Police Service would like to offer the following advisory:

1. Road Safety: If you are traveling during this festive season, please exercise caution on the roads. Adhere to traffic regulations, avoid excessive speeding, and always wear your seatbelt. Be patient and considerate to fellow road users to ensure a safe journey.

2. Security at Home: If you plan to travel or attend Christmas events away from home, take necessary precautions to secure your residence. Lock all doors and windows, and if possible, inform a trusted neighbor or family member to keep an eye on your property.

3. Personal Belongings: While enjoying festivities in crowded areas, remain vigilant about your personal belongings. Be cautious of pickpockets, and keep your valuables secure. Report any suspicious activity to the nearest law enforcement officer.

4. Alcohol Consumption: If you choose to consume alcohol, please do so responsibly. Designate a sober driver if you plan to drive, and avoid getting behind the wheel if you are under the influence. Celebrate responsibly to ensure the safety of yourself and others.

5. Public Gatherings: If attending public events or gatherings follow event organizers’ instructions and be aware of emergency exits. Report any suspicious behavior to security personnel.

6. Fire Safety: Be cautious with Christmas decorations and lights. Keep flammable items away from heat sources

7. Emergency Contacts: Familiarize yourself with emergency contact numbers and the location of the nearest police station or medical facility. Quick access to assistance can make a significant difference in times of need.

The Zambia Police Service is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens. We will be actively patrolling and monitoring various areas to maintain law and order during this festive season.

May this Christmas bring you joy, peace, and an abundance of blessings. Let us all work together to make this season memorable for the right reasons.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER