CHURCH CONDEMN THE PHYSICAL ATTACK ON NDOLA MAYOR:

We wish to express our disappointment at the physical attacks and assault on Ndola City Mayor Jones Kalyati at the Levy Stadium last night by known UPND cadres in full view of the Police and the Provincial Minister Hon Elisha Matambo MP who is well aware of what happened and in fact did try to help whisk the victim. We mention Hon Matambo because he is also the UPND Chairperson for the Province.

We commend the Mayor’s security for not fighting back or something terrible who have spark at the Stadium. We call upon all political stakeholders not to politicise soccer, football ⚽ is a unifying game that should be devoid of partizan elements. We therefore condemn in the strongest terms possible the physical assault on the Mayor who only went to watch the wonderful game of soccer. Such political madness by the UPND cadres is worrisome and must be cured immediately.

The Presidency is opposed to cadreism of lawlessness and will not support such idiocy.

The pronouncement by H.E the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema against cadreism and political violence should be taken as a matter of law and policy, that means every citizen and especially those that operate in his name should carry out his word. We don’t expect the President to be the one directly ending cadreism but his appointees across the structures and especially the Police whose duty is to maintain law and order. Failure to actualise Presidential pronouncements on cadreism, means the President has failed.

We counsel UPND cadres and indeed any cadre from any political establishment to desist from practising what the peaceful people of Zambia disapprove. The wonderful people of Ndola will not take kindly to toxic political behaviour by political cadres regardless of the party involved. Let their be political hygiene. We call for issue based politics and for all political players to observe the rule of law and maintain peace. Zambia belongs to every Zambian.

Men and women of God in Ndola the City Mayor who is being attacked need the support of the Church being a child of God himself. The good people of Ndola voted for Jones Kalyati to serve them. He need the support of all well meaning citizens against all forms of political madness from any quarters. Let’s pray for His worship the Mayor of Ndola City one Jones Kalyati. Thank you.

Rev Chilekwa M

Ndola, Zambia