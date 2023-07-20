CHURCH IN MAZABUKA WHIPPING MEMBERS TO CAST OUT DEMONS

A named Spiritual Healing Church in Mazabuka’s Highlanders is allegedly weeping its members and making them sweep the streets as a way of casting out demons.

And the Mazabuka Pastors Fellowship has expressed concern with conduct of the said church.

Fellowship Chairperson, Bishop Shern Kaumba (picture), tells Byta FM Zambia News that weeping of people seeking healing and making them sweep the streets has no spiritual backing in the bible.

Kaumba has since called on the Registrar of Societies to deregister churches engaging in any conduct against the laws of Zambia that governs the registration of churches.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Mazabuka has disclosed that some parents belonging to a named church are refusing to have their children vaccinated against Polio and other diseases.

Mazabuka District Health Clinical Care Officer, Oscar Chiswida, disclosed this in a consultative meeting held recently.

Byta FM