VIDEO: CHURCH MOTHER BODIES COMMENT ON FR MUKOSA CASE

CCZ, EFZ AND ZCCB CONDEMNS ANOMALOUS SITUATION REGARDING FR. CHEWE MUKOSA

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), and Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) express deep concern and condemn in the strongest terms the recent anomaly

surrounding Fr. Chewe Mukosa’s supposed summons to attend interviews at the Zambia Police Division Headquarters Building in Ndola.

The Trio have received information that the Zambia Police Service has retracted the call-out, and are perplexed that the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Mr. Thabo Kawana has denied

sharing such a call-out.

It is highly irregular and unacceptable that contradictory statements and actions have emerged regarding Fr. Chewe Mukosa’s situation especially from two senior government offices.

This situation undermines transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, all of which are crucial for a functioning and democratic society.

We reiterate our stance against any form of harassment, intimidation, or undue pressure on individuals,especially religious leaders, who exercise their freedom of speech and expression responsibly.

This includes any attempts to silence them, discredit their message or interfere with their ability to carry out their mission.

The role of the church in. advocating for justice, righteousness, and the well-being of society must be respected and protected at all times.

We therefore, call on the relevant authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding Fr. Chewe Mukosa’s case, ensure accountability for any wrongful actions or misinformation, and uphold the principles of justice and fairness for all citizens.

We remain committed to promoting peace, justice, and respect for human rights in Zambia and urge all stakeholders to work together to address challenges.