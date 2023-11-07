CIDRZ employee kills colleague, steals 19 laptops and sets offices on fire!

Police in Ndola have arrested a 28 year old employee of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia –CIDRZ- for allegedly stabbing his colleague to death and stealing 19 laptops before setting the offices on fire.



BUPE SANDUKIYA, who is a cleaner at CIDRZ, is expected to be charged for murder, aggravated robbery and arson which he allegedly committed on Saturday around 20:00hrs.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer PEACEWELL MWEEMBA has disclosed that on the fateful day, the suspect went to the office and lured his colleague ARNOLD MVULA who he stabbed to death using a knife.



Mr. MWEEMBA said after killing his colleague, the suspect stole 19 laptops before setting the offices on fire and fleeing the scene.



He revealed that the suspect confirmed being behind the murder, theft of laptops and setting the offices on fire.



Mr. MWEEMBA said the suspect told Police investigators that he committed the crimes in order to conceal information as he was worried he would be caught for having stolen laptops weeks earlier.



He said 16 of the 19 laptops have been recovered and the suspect, who is in Police custody, is yet to be charged.

-ZNBC