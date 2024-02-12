CITIZENS FIRST PARTY URGES ZAMBIANS TO STOCKPILE FOOD AMIDST HUNGER CONCERNS AND ONGOING MAIZE EXPORTS

By Michael Kaluba

The Citizens First Party has urged Zambians to stockpile adequate food at the household level in anticipation of a national hunger crisis, while the UPND administration continues to export maize to neighboring nations.

Citizens First Party Spokesperson Frank Sichone says it is regrettable that the upnd administration is not making efforts to safeguard food supplies in the country by maintaining maize exports to the region despite drought concerns that may result in a low harvest this year.

In a statement to the media, Mr. Sichone says that the government should have halted maize exports and launched aggressive efforts to acquire food owing to this year’s bad rainfall pattern, which has threatened Zambia’s food security.

He has also urged those having maize not to sell, claiming that there will be nothing to buy from the Food Reserve Agency-FRA, and that the current situation could lead to a further increase in the cost of maize and mealie meal.

Mr. Sichone adds that his party hopes citizens will heed this advice because the government is still focused on making money rather than ensuring food security.

