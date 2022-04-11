CITIZENS MUST BUY CERTAIN DRUGS LIKE PANADOL FOR THEMSELVES-DR. CHITUWO

FORMER Health Minister Dr Brian Chituwo says he is of the view that things like Panadol should not be provided by government on an outpatient basis, arguing that citizens must be able to take care of “some of these things”.

In an interview, Dr Chituwo said the shortage of drugs in public hospitals had been going on for a long time, and that there was just a new found freedom which had allowed people to speak out.

(News Diggers)