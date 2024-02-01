CIVIL SERVICE: HICHILEMA’S ABUSE OF THE STATE- Fred M’membe

CIVIL SERVICE: HICHILEMA’S ABUSE OF THE STATE

Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND’s continuous claims that they’ve ended cadreism are pure lies and propaganda.

UPND cadres are viciously present in markets, at bus stops, and in other public spaces where citizens are being forced to pay money to buy their peace and trading spaces. This vice has not been eradicated as is being claimed by the authorities and the UPND.

Our people are still being harassed and threatened with violence by UPND cadres as police turn a blind eye.

However, what is even worse is this government’s decision to secretly load the civil service with party cadres who are not even fit for the roles or duties they have been assigned. This has greatly affected the output and productivity levels in many government ministries, departments, and agencies.

In fact, there is an overload of staff incompetence, which has resulted in a lack of coordination among government ministries, departments, and agencies. The majority of the cadres being recruited do not possess the necessary qualifications and skill sets to perform their tasks.

Currently, there are more UPND cadres in the civil service, parastatals, and other government departments and institutions, than there are in markets, at bus stops and in other public facilities.

Government ministries, agencies, departments, parastatals, and quasi-government institutions are filled to the brim with party cadres who are willing to do anything in order to advance the UPND’s corruption, tribalism and puppetry agenda.

This irresponsible administrative act has demoralised many technocrats and career civil servants, and has caused many to question the wisdom, credibility, and integrity of the current regime and its leadership.

At the rate they are destroying the civil service, this country will not have any professional and ethical public servants in a few years’ time. What we will have is a highly incompetent and compromised civil service that is deep in tribalism, ethnic bigotry, and grand corruption. All skilled professionals will have left the public service.

This government has recklessly destroyed the civil service, state systems, and institutions, and things cannot be allowed to continue in this manner.

Let Mr Hichilema and the UPND continue to deceive themselves. They will soon meet their Waterloo. Their activities have a predictable effect and ending.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party