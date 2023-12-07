Clarification : ignore purported expulsion of MPs- Kamfinsa MP Christopher Kang’ombe

KAMFINSA MP CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE WRITES…

Clarification : ignore purported expulsion of MPs.

Compliments of the season to everyone reading this. Hope this text finds you in good health.

May i use this opportunity to clarify that unlike in the past, be guided that now, the speaker of the national assembly cannot declare any parliamentary seat vacant.

In the speakers ruling of 01.11.2023, it was stated that interpretation of article 72( 5) of the Republican Constitution which deals with vacancy in the parliamentary seat, can only be done by the Courts of law( refer to the 2019 case of kambwili vs. Attorney General) .

In short this afternoon I return to parliament to continue discharging my duties as MP for kamfinsa Constituency with other lawmakers.

Christopher Kang’ombe

Kamfinsa MP

07.12.2023.