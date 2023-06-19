Cletus Chama okay with being benched

Triple C okay with being benched

CHIPOLOPOLO player Cletus Chota Chama says he was okay with coach Avram Grant’s decision of not playing him during Saturday’s 3 – 0 victory over the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

Chama, who plys his trade at Tanzania’s Simba SC, said the team played football for the nation and not for personal glory.

“I’m okay with the coach’s decision. We play football for the nation; (it is) not personal,” he said.

“The guys who played did well. You would be there hoping the coach does not make substitutions because of how well the game was going,” Chama said as quoted by Aaron Mubanga

He added: “what if I came on and made a mistake then we lost the game or drew? What will the people have said?”

Chama further said he was going to be ready and prepared when his chance to play was available.

“You just have to be prepared for your chance and I’m sure it will come and I will be ready for it,” Chama said.

The 34 year old said he was happy with the outcome of the match and Zambia’s qualification to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Cote D’Ivoire.

Chama, alias Triple C, is known for his technical ability, vision, and passing range.

He is adept at controlling the tempo of the game and has a keen eye for creating scoring opportunities for his teammates.

His versatility allows him to play in various midfield positions, including as a central midfielder or an attacking midfielder.

Kalemba