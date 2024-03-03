CLIMATE CHANGE IS NOT A CURSE FROM GOD BUT A RESULT OF HUMAN ACTIVITIES

Is cutting down trees an act of God? Is burning fossil fuels – such as coal, oil and gas – to produce energy and power transport an act of God? Definitely not!

Human activities have caused climate change and human beings must take responsibility. Some of these human activities are necessary for survival, for example we need enough energy to feed 7 billion people across the globe. Produce that energy, it involves burning of fossil fuels which emits dangerous gases in the atmosphere.

Climate change has turned out to be a threat to the very people that the world is trying to feed. For instance, a farmer cuts trees to produce food but that act stops the rains and the life of the very farmer is threatened.

Yesterday, President Hakainde Hichilema announced some of the urgent measures we need to implement to combat climate change. From the time we formed government, the President has always placed emphasis on the fight against climate change as witnessed through the creation of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment. This was a message to the world that Zambia is serious about climate change.

Climate change cannot be fought in isolation; we need global consented efforts. We are all affected by the devastating effects of climate change.

We appeal to the people of Zambia to support and work with government in fighting climate change. Some of the measures will not be easy to accept like halting the illegal cutting down of trees for charcoal.

We urgently need to transition to alternative clean energy and as government we will do everything possible to make this transition easy. We need to make alternative energy sources such as solar and gas cheaper to access. We shall be engaging the Ministry of Finance to lobby for the removal of duty on the importation of renewable energy goods.

We will also work closely with the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) to ensure that people in the rural areas have access to cheaper electricity in order to curb deforestation.

Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. We shall overcome tough times.

Hon. Eng. Collins Nzovu, MP

Minister of Green Economy and Environment