CLUBS IN MONEY FOR FIFA WORLD CUP PLAYERS

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has revealed that The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) will pay local women’s football clubs, that will have their players participate in this year’s women’s world cup to be hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The president has said this during the Zambian Premier League consultative meeting with the women’s clubs, currently underway in Lusaka.

He has, however, cautioned members of the clubs not to be tempted to get into corruption practices by this move.

It hasn’t been disclosed how much will the clubs be given, and if the amount will be according to the number of players a club contribute to the national team.