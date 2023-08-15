COBUSU COUNTER PROPOSES K200 FINE

COPPERBELT University Students Union (COBUSU) has officially written to university management to consider reducing the K500 surcharge fee slapped on all CBU Riverside campus students for damaging property during a protest in June this year to K200.

This follows the issuance of a memorandum signed by CBU registrar Hellen Mukumba stating that students are expected to pay the surcharge fee before this year’s sessional examination results.

The surcharge has been necessitated by the protest which happened when two students died after being hit by a speeding motor vehicle near the university.

The angry students damaged mobile money booths and looted some shops while items such as fridges and television sets were stolen from the university campus and outside the institution.

In a letter addressed to the registrar, COBUSU president Innocent Nshindano said the union is concerned about the impact of the surcharge fee on students, who are already financially constrained to meet educational expenses.

“We appeal to your sense of fairness and empathy to consider reducing the surcharge from K500 to K200 to enable students to pay the money without many obstacles,” he said.

Mr Nshindano said the surcharge fee has caused a mental strain on students as they are finding it difficult to raise the amount and are not focusing properly on their studies.

