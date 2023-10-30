COME BACK TO PATRIOTIC FRONT CHILUBANAMA TELLS SUPPORTERS OF PF

THE RETURN OF EMMANUEL CHILUBANAMA A BEACON OF HOPE FOR THE PATRIOTIC FRONT’S FUTURE

29th October 2023.

The 2026 winds of change are blowing once more in Zambian politics, as the Patriotic Front (PF) party welcomes back one of its most esteemed members. Emmanuel Chilubanama, the former Permanent Secretary at State House announced his re-entry into the party, bringing with him a wealth of experience and political insight.

Chilubanama’s history with the PF dates back to its early years when it was founded by the late Michael Sata. Over the years, his relationship with the party has been tumultuous, marked by periods of allegiance, tension, and hiatus. His return, therefore, marks a significant milestone for the PF, as it seeks to redefine and restructure itself following the setback it faced in the 2021 elections.

As the former Permanent Secretary at the State House, Chilubanama has invaluable knowledge of governmental operations and policy intricacies. His expertise and perspective could prove pivotal in enhancing the PF’s political strategies, enabling the party to regroup and reconstruct effectively, as it aims to regain its political influence and impact within the nation.

Chilubanama’s decision to rejoin the PF couldn’t have come at a more opportune time, as the party is currently undergoing an evaluation of its strategies, public image, and leadership. Post the 2021 electoral defeat, there has been an introspective analysis within the party, seeking to understand the factors contributing to their loss and plan an effective way forward. Chilubanama’s return significantly contributes to this introspective process, offering insights into the party’s strengths and weaknesses, and charting a path to rebuilding the party’s political identity.

Indeed, Chilubanama’s return gives hope for the future, offering a glimmer of possibility in what has been a tumultuous period for Zambia’s politics. His decision to rejoin the PF should be a rallying cry for all political actors to come together in the spirit of unity, for the betterment of the nation. As we move forward, we hope for the return of more patriots like Chilubanama, who have the courage and conviction to put the interests of the nation above themselves, truly embodying what it means to be a patriotic Zambian.