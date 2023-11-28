Come marry me but I’m not a virgin” Israel DMW shares DMs he has received from women following his marriage split



Following the controversy surrounding his split from his wife Sheila Courage, Israel has come out to share some of the recent DMs he has been getting from some women.



Taken to his Instagram story to share the messages he has received thus far, he revealed that there were a lot of women who couldn’t wait to be in Sheila Courage’s position.

One if the messages he received from an anonymous fan reveals the female fan sending her condolence message to him following such a hard and sad time.

The female fan in question also asked him to please come and marry her but told him that she was not a virgin like his wife. The female fan also told Israel that she was in love with him.

Another message he got reveals another female fan who revealed her name to be Joy told him that all he needed at this difficult time was getting married to a mature woman not the 22 year old wife he had gotten married to.

She told him that she thinks that what he needs at this moment is someone who understand his lifestyle and his perpsnality. She also expressed that she was from Delta State and would love to connect with him.



Another female fan also reached out to him in his DM to tell him that not all church girls are bad since he met his wife in a church. She also told him to pray to God to be able to identify who was genuine and who wasn’t.