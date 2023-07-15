COME TO CHELSTONE POLICE STATION AND IDENTIFY JUNKIES WHO MIGHT HAVE ATTACKED YOU, POLICE URGES RESIDENTS

Below is the Statement:

July 15, 2023 – Chelston Police between July 14, 2023 19:30 and July 15 ,2023 at 01:30 hours, conducted an operation aimed at getting rid of junkies in selected areas of Kamanga, Obama, Big Jose, Chris Mall , Ndeke Mean wood, Kampasa Village, Kaunda Square Stages One and Two as well as other crime infested areas targeting the so called junkies, Drug Dens, Drug Abuser/Pushers, disorderly bar owners.

The operation yielded the desired results as we successfully managed to apprehend Fifty two notorious and dangerous junkies amongst them is a female while one male was found In Possession of Psychotropic Substances and is to be handed over to the Drug Enforcement Commission for further dealings.

The ages of the nabbed Junkies range from 25 to 45. They have been charged with Idle and Disorderly.

We are appealing to members of the public that could have been attacked by junkies in these areas to come to Chelstone police station and help in identifying them so that other appropriate charges can be laid against them.

In another development police in Westwood yesterday July 14, 2023 at around 15:00 hours received information from a concerned and well-meaning a member of the public to the effect that two men were selling an AK 47 rifle in Susu village along Mumbwa-Lusaka road.

Police officers in the company of the informer went to Susu village, Upon arrival, Officers pretended to be buyers of the firearm and two men M/Dallen Kandela aged 43 of Kaputula village, chief Shakumbila, Sibuyunji District and M/David Moonga aged 34 of Mutombe village of Chief Kabulwabulwa in Mumbwa District brought the AK 47 Rifle serial number 2448F with 2 rounds of Ammunition.

Police immediately swung into action and apprehended the duo as well as recovered the firearm. The duo have since been arrested and charged for the offence of Prohibited Article Contrary to Section 37 of the Firearms Act Chapter 110 of the laws of Zambia. The duo is detained in police and will appear in court soon.

As Zambia Police Service we would like to thank all persons that played a part leading to the apprehension of these suspects and recovery of the AK 47 rifle. We continue to appeal to the general public to avail to the nearest police station any information of criminal activities in their localities so that criminal elements can be dealt according to our laws of the country.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON