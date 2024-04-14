Comedian Sheyzo has died

COMEDIAN Kalunga Mushibwe, popularly known as Sheyzo, has died under unknown circumstances.

Mr Mushibwe, aged 29, was found dead in the Green Market area in Chingola on the Copperbelt.

His father, Harrison Kalunga, confirmed his demise in an interview, expressing sadness over his son’s sudden death.

Mr Kalunga said his son had left home on Friday afternoon, only for the family to receive the news of his death on Sunday morning.

“I do not know what happened, but I can confirm that my son has passed away. He was found dead in the Green Market area of town. Upon being informed, we rushed to the scene, and the police conducted their investigations. We await police confirmation on the cause of death,” he said.

Mr Kalunga further clarified that, contrary to some social media reports, his son was not found in a drainage.

(Mwebantu)