COMMENDATION OF PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S DECLARATION OF NATIONAL DISASTER

KITWE, MARCH 4,2024

In response to the ongoing drought crisis plaguing our nation, I, Charles Kabwita, a member of the UPND, commend President Hakainde Hichilema for his decisive action in declaring a national disaster and emergency. His unwavering commitment to the welfare of our people shines through his proactive approach to address this pressing issue.

President Hichilema’s recognition of the severity of the situation underscores the urgency for unity and collective action. As a nation, we must stand together to confront the challenges posed by the drought, prioritizing resource allocation towards relief efforts and exploring sustainable solutions.

The President’s declaration mobilizes essential resources and serves as a rallying point for coordinated efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of those impacted by this crisis. Solidarity among citizens and government is crucial, transcending political divides to offer practical solutions and navigate through this unfortunate predicament.

I stand in unwavering solidarity with the government and fellow citizens during this challenging period. With determination and collaboration, I am confident that our shared efforts will yield positive outcomes, ensuring the well-being and prosperity of our communities and the nation as a whole.

Let us heed the President’s call and work hand in hand to overcome this adversity, emerging stronger and more resilient than ever before.

CHARLES KABWITA

MEMBER, UPND