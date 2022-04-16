Sean Tembo

POOR MATHEMATICS

Commuting daily from community house to State House costs the treasury approximately K7m per month.

Renovating Nkwazi house would not cost more than K5m. Remember that it’s just changing the carpets, cabinets, wardrobes, painting and landscaping. The walls, electrical, plumbing and roof remain the same. Unless he wants gold-platted door handles and diamond-platted toilet seats.

Yet Bally claims that he is saving money by not shifting to Nkwazi house. Evidently, if he is failing to get the mathematics right on such a simple matter, he is unlikely to get the mathematics right to turnaround the Zambian economy.

#Half_Economist