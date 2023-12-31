COMPANIES NOT PAYING ‘CDF LOANS’ LOSE PROPERTY

By Evans Liyali

Byta FM has learnt that some CDF loan beneficiaries in Mazabuka Central are not paying back to the bank.

This became known during the Lusumpuko Mucisi Programme on Byta FM Friday afternoon.

Mazabuka Central Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Committee has since warned defaulting companies of prosecution.

Committee member, Christopher Liwoyo disclosed that some companies have not made any re-payments.

He noted that only few beneficiaries back their loans for 2022 and 2023 CDF.

Liwoyo said his Committee has already started summoning loan beneficiaries and is considering repossessing properties.

Close to 50 companies under Mazabuka Central Constituency got loans from the CDF.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9