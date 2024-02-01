Comparison of fuel prices around theregion

1
434

Comparison of fuel prices around the
region

Botswana /liter US$1.12 – K31.00/Ltr
South Africa US$1.18 – K32.00/Ltr


Tanzania USS$1.32 – K36.00/Ltr
Malawi US$1.50 – K41.00/Ltr


Zimbabwe US$1.57 – K43.00/Ltr
Namibia US$1.12 – K31.00/Ltr

DRC US$1.49 – K41.00/Ltr

Zambia US$1.25 – K34.00/Ltr

1 COMMENT

  1. This is the most stupid comparison I have ever seen. Look at cost of living in those countries and food basket against the cost fuel. Marginal incomes of people you will find that in Zambia people can’t breath, they are strungled with harsh economic hardships. Russia offered to supply oil at cheaper price you ignored because u wanted muzungu anikonde rubbish!

