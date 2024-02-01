Comparison of fuel prices around theregion

Comparison of fuel prices around the

region

Botswana /liter US$1.12 – K31.00/Ltr

South Africa US$1.18 – K32.00/Ltr



Tanzania USS$1.32 – K36.00/Ltr

Malawi US$1.50 – K41.00/Ltr



Zimbabwe US$1.57 – K43.00/Ltr

Namibia US$1.12 – K31.00/Ltr

DRC US$1.49 – K41.00/Ltr

Zambia US$1.25 – K34.00/Ltr