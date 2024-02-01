Comparison of fuel prices around theregion

Comparison of fuel prices around the
region
Botswana /liter US$1.12 – K31.00/Ltr
South Africa US$1.18 – K32.00/Ltr
Tanzania USS$1.32 – K36.00/Ltr
Malawi US$1.50 – K41.00/Ltr
Zimbabwe US$1.57 – K43.00/Ltr
Namibia US$1.12 – K31.00/Ltr
DRC US$1.49 – K41.00/Ltr
Zambia US$1.25 – K34.00/Ltr
This is the most stupid comparison I have ever seen. Look at cost of living in those countries and food basket against the cost fuel. Marginal incomes of people you will find that in Zambia people can’t breath, they are strungled with harsh economic hardships. Russia offered to supply oil at cheaper price you ignored because u wanted muzungu anikonde rubbish!