COMPLAINT AGAINST DPP RECEIVED, ACKNOWLEDGED

Lusaka-29th December 2023

The Judicial Service Complaints Commission (JCC) has acknowledged receipt of a complaint filed by Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda against the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Gilbert Phiri SC.

Hon. Nakacinda had filed a complaint citing unethical conduct and gross incompetence on the part of Mr. Phiri.

Private prosecutors began a criminal process to prosecute expelled MP, Miles Sampa for fraud and impersonation.

However the DPP discontinued the matter, stating that there were civil proceedings against Mr. Miles Sampa in the Lusaka High Court.

The DPP also failed to disclose and declare interest that he was a personal friend of Sampa and was previously his lawyer.

Further criminal matters take precedent and may run parallel with civil proceedings.

In the letter to Mr. Nakacinda, Commission Secretary, Mr. Naisa Makeleta confirmed receipt of the complaint and stated that the letter will be tabled before the Commission for determination