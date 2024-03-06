CONCERN OVER DELAY BY DMMU TO COMMENCE RELIEF FOOD DISTRIBUTION

By Patricia Male

Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo is concerned that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit -DMMU- has not yet commenced distribution of relief food across the country, in view of the ongoing devastating drought.

Mr. Tembo notes that the fact that the country has not received enough rainfall this year means people have nothing to harvest from their fields and have already started starving by now.

He has challenged government through the DMMU to start distributing relief food in the next few days to all affected citizens.

Mr. Tembo has cautioned government to avoid the tendency of only acting at the last minute to avoid loss of lives as was the case during the cholera epidemic where the state was idle when the epidemic was first detected in October 2023 and only acted in January 2024 when the epidemic had reached its peak and hundreds of innocent lives had been lost.

