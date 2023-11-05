CONCERNS ABOUT CURRENT DISUNITY AND ACRIMONY IN PARLIAMENT

By Tellah Hazinji and Chileshe Mwango

The Community Action Against Corruption is urging the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti and her deputy to call for an in-house meeting to sort out the current mistrust between the Speaker and Patriotic Front-PF Members of Parliament.

Organization Chief Executive Officer Brightone Tembo says the situation in parliament is worrisome and a threat to national unity.

Mr. Tembo says the disunity and acrimony currently obtaining in parliament has a potential to bring national development to a halt, because serious laws that require two third majority, cannot be passed because of the divisions.

He adds that despite the nature of opposition MPs always standing against views of the ruling party, the presiding officers have equally contributed to the current confusion and divisions in Parliament by way of taking decisions that, are biased and of favoritism towards the ruling party MPs and cabinet ministers, when handling parliamentary debates.

Meanwhile, opposition Nalolo Member of Parliament Imanga Wamunyima has distanced himself from some Members of Parliament that have moved a motion to impeach the speaker of the nation assembly, Nelly Mutti.

Mr. Wamunyima tells Phoenix News that he is not party to that process and has wondered how his signature has found itself on the list of those moving a motion to impeach the speaker.

And leader of the opposition in Parliament Robert Chabinga says his office has not sanctioned the motion, while Itezhi-tezhi Member of Parliament Twambo Mutinta has asked the Zambia Police Service to investigate suspected forgery in the motion being moved saying some members of parliament have confirmed having their signatures forged in the process.

Nkana Independent Member of Parliament, Binwell Mpundu, has notified the office of the clerk of the National Assembly of a motion to impeach speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, citing a number of parliamentary standing orders breaches.

PHOENIX NEWS