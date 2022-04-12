ConCourt reverses nullification of Allen Banda’s Chimwemwe victory

THE Constitutional Court yesterday declared PF’s Allen Banda as the duly elected Chimwemwe member of parliament.

On November 23, 2021, Lusaka High Court judge Bubile Shonga, sitting in Ndola, invalidated the victory of Banda, citing electoral irregularities.

Banda, however, filed an appeal in the Constitutional Court – where his victory was legally settled yesterday.

UPND’s Bornwell Matanda has been the complainant in the matter.

Nine victories of PF members of parliament were last year nullified by the High Court.

But the victory of Mkushi North’s Christopher Chibuye was the first to be upheld by the Constitutional Court on March 9, 2022.

The other nullified victories which are awaiting judgments in the Constitutional Court are for Mutotwe Kafwaya (Lunte), Joe Malanji (Kwacha), Bowman Lusambo (Kabushi), Kabwe Taulo Chewe (Lubansenshi), Sibongile Mwamba (Kasama Central), Lucas Simumba (Nakonde) and Kalalwe Mukosa (Chinsali Central).