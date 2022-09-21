ConCourt went far: Speaker says court went beyond over nullified seats

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says the Constitutional Court stretched its interpretation approach beyond permissible parameters when it decided that nine PF Members of Parliament (MPs) whose seats were nullified but had appealed should continue participating in parliamentary business.

On December 7, 2021, the Speaker ruled that MPs whose seats were nullified could only return when the Constitutional Court reverses the High Court’s decision.

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) had asked the court to interpret provisions of the Constitution which the Speaker used to bar the nine PF MPs whose parliamentary elections were nullified