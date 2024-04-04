CONDOLENCES TO THE SIACHONA FAMILY OVER THE DEATH OF MR. LEONARD SIACHONA- Edgar Lungu

CONDOLENCES TO THE SIACHONA FAMILY OVER THE DEATH OF MR. LEONARD SIACHONA

We have learnt with deep sadness the news of the passing on of Mr. Leornard Simalonga Siachona after a short illness.

Mr. Siachona died at Maina Soko Medical Centre on Wednesday 3rd April 2024 after he was evacuated from Livingstone General Hospital.

Mr. Siachona served as the Patriotic Front Chairperson of Southern Province and was a Member of the Central Committee. He served the Party with diligence, hardwork and displayed a rare commitment. His bravery to defend the cause of the Party and the interest of Zambia were unmatched.

This is an immense loss to the family of the Patriotic Front and to the entire country.

We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Widow, the Siachona Family, the leadership and members of the Patriotic Front in Southern Province and the entire country.

May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace and may the Lord receive his precious soul.

Thank you

Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

President

PATRIOTIC FRONT